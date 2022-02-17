If you’re looking for a new car, truck or SUV in 2022 there are many great vehicles to choose from, however you could face supply chain issues and higher prices in the showroom.

Due to computer chip shortages and delays in auto production, Consumer Reports found the sticker price for new vehicles will be 12.2 per cent higher than last year.

In naming its top picks of the year, Consumer Reports auto experts take into consideration data from more than 50 tests along with information about reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

Jennifer Stockburger, an auto expert with Consumer Reports, said, “All of our top picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.”

“These safety features have been proven to save lives and, new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking” Stockburger said.

If you're looking for a small car, testing found the Nissan Sentra is a low-cost, high-value sedan. The 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine makes the car pleasant to drive and the car has a comfortable ride and nimble handling.

Researchers found the Honda Accord to be the definitive family sedan, with a roomy interior, pleasant ride, and impressive fuel efficiency. The Accord balances ride comfort with handling in a spacious, well-finished cabin.

If you're looking for the ultimate in fuel economy, consider the Toyota Prius.

“The practical Prius, and also Prius prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids. In fact, it's been one of our top picks for 19 years,” Stockburger said.

Nissan’s Rogue Sport was a top pick in the subcompact SUV category and it comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Other SUVs on the list include the 3-row Kia Telluride, the Lexus RX and Toyota’s RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut on the top picks list pushing the Tesla Model 3 out of the top spot for electric vehicles. The Mustang blends being green with a fun-to-drive feel and SUV versatility.

For the truck-lovers out there, researchers gave top marks to the Honda Ridgeline. The pickup has redefined what a truck can be and it’s a good fit for the commuter, family chauffeur as well as weekend warrior.

The Subaru Forester is also a top pick for the ninth year in a row in the small SUV category and testers found it to be spacious, with good fuel economy and a strong reliability history.

Even though new vehicles have increased in price, if you have a trade in it will also be worth more which could help your bottom line when buying a car.