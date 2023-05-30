Construction worker suffering 'life-threatening' injuries after industrial accident in Toronto

A man is in critical condition following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Rosedale area, near Roxborough and Yonge streets.

Toronto police said in a tweet that they were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. following reports that a male construction worker had fallen from a bridge onto the TTC tracks.

Police said paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Public transit users should expect delays and are urged to consider alternate routes.

More to come. This is a developing story.