TORONTO -- Commuters using the Lakeshore East GO Line may experience more frequent service as of Monday, but it will be paired with a reduction of coaches on the trains, a decision that left some riders frustrated over the lack of physical distancing available.

When Janet Stevenson went to get on the Lakeshore East Line at 6:57 a.m. in Pickering Monday morning, she said she was surprised to hear an announcement being broadcast saying that the 12-coach train she usually rides on had been reduced to six coaches, including one accessibility coach with a reserved lower level.

“It was already evident it was going to be a much fuller train and it would be far more difficult to physically distance,” the community health-care worker told CTV News Toronto. “Now all trains are full stops. There are no express trains. More people just continued to get on.”

“Generally everyone on the GO train is essential. We have been dealing with it the whole time. Less frequency can have an impact on your schedule and you have to adjust accordingly, but being able to physically distance wasn’t a problem until today.”

Stevenson said that she takes the train to and from work every day, but feels as if it may now be unsafe to do so.

“It just seems like it was a complete flip from wanting to ensure safety to now it not being a priority. And all the while we are all paying full fare. I’m paying full fare for decreased service in frequency, as well as not being able to take care of my own health and wellbeing while on the train,” she said.

“If this continues to be how service is delivered I’m going to have to look for an alternative solution.”

Metrolinx has previously reduced GO Transit service because less people were taking public transportation to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the transit agency increased the frequency of their trains, reinstating 30-minute service on the Lakeshore East line between 5:10 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

There will be full-size trains running during rush hour both in the morning and afternoon but otherwise most trains will be limited to six coaches.

In a blog post, Metrolinx said the decision was made to “make better use of resources while ridership is low.” They said the goal was to give riders more options as the province begins to reopen the economy and more people head back to work.

“We are closely monitoring our ridership and the number of customers onboard our trains and buses,” Ian Smith, Metrolinx chief operations officer said in the statement. “As the province begins to reopen and we welcome more people back to GO, we have the ability to add coaches and modify trips relatively quickly.”

Other commuters took to social media to express their frustration with the service change.

@GOtransitLE @GOtransit Please tell me why you think during a pandemic it is a good idea to use the shorter trains? It was impossible to social distance this morning on the 7:55am train from Pickering to Union. Absolutely disgusting and unacceptable. Smarten up. — rrindie (@rrindie) May 25, 2020

Go train schedule is so inconsistent, I get this pandemic is affecting ridership but you need to restructure how you inform riders of train schedules. You had months to try and figure this out and looks like you’re only catering to those privileged and working at home @GOtransit — liz (@liztomaniaz) May 25, 2020

These are some of the changes Metrolinx has made to Go Transit Service:

Some weekday afternoon rush hour trains will depart from different platforms at Union Station. Metrolinx said that some customers travelling past Union Station may need to change trains.

There will be new trips and adjusted schedules on the Lakeshore East line.

All GO Train lines are operating with reduced frequency

No train service to West Harbour GO. A few Route 18 trips serve West Harbour GO.

There will be no train service to St. Catharines of Niagara Falls. Customers can take GO Bus Route 12 to both location and to connect to GO Train Service in Burlington.

Some weekday afternoon rush hour trains will depart from different platforms at Union Station.

The Lakeshore East Line was subject to the most changes as of May 25. There will be new weekday morning westbound trips that will depart Oshawa GO at 6:10 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., arriving at Union Station an hour later. New eastbound trips will depart Union Station at 3:43 p.m., 4:43 p.m., and 5:43 p.m. from platforms 25 and 26. Metrolinx said that schedules are subject to change and that departures for eastbound trips may be up to 15 minutes earlier and westbound trips up to five minutes later.

Most trains will be reduced to six coaches, except for the westbound 6:10 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. trips from Oshawa GO and the eastbound 4:42 p.m. and 5:43 p.m. trips from Union Station.

��Lakeshore Service Changes��

Starting today, to help keep you safe & make better use of resources while ridership is low, we're adding more rush-hour trips & shortening the length of some Lakeshore trains. Find out what that means for your commute here: https://t.co/JfP2wf3oHO pic.twitter.com/B98p8y2QGi — GO Transit (@GOtransit) May 25, 2020

The transit agency said there are no plans to reduce the number of coaches on other train lines.

For the full list of service changes, customers can visit the GO Transit website.