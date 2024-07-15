Community mourns loss of parents killed in Oshawa double shooting

People across Durham Region are reeling with grief after a separated couple with two children were shot and killed in their Oshawa homes over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police have identified the victims as Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42 years old. They leave behind two boys.

The double shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Glenforest Street near Jane Avenue in Oshawa.

The pair lived in houses a few hundred metres away from each other on the same street.

Officers say they were called and located Patrick at the first residence, followed by Andrieana at the second address.

On Monday, several of Andrieana’s close friends came by her home, shedding tears, consoling one another, and laying flowers.

“Andrieana and have I best friends for 18 years. She was like a sister to me. She was a beautiful soul,” Lisa Feldcamp told CTV News Toronto.

“[She was] just an amazing mother, an amazing friend who just really just had nothing but hope for the future and that’s all been taken away now,” another friend, Stephanie Deslieres, said.

Bowmanville High School also issued a statement following the death of Adrieana, a long-time art teacher at the school.

“We all are deeply saddened by this loss. Ms. Montgomery was a dynamic and charismatic teacher whose profound influence on students and colleagues will serve them deeply for a lifetime,” Principal David Boone said.

Patrick worked at the Durham Catholic District School Board.

“Many members of our community who knew him and his family are grieving during this difficult time. In keeping with our Catholic faith, we extend our prayers and condolences to everyone who has been impacted by this incomprehensible tragedy,” the board said in a statement.

The Oshawa Generals, a hockey team that Patrick was a left-winger on, wrote in a post: ‘’We send our prayers for healing to all those affected.”

Neighbour sees accused arrested

Adam Karam-Bentley, who lives next door, said he was getting ready for his two-year-old’s backyard birthday party on Saturday when gunfire erupted. He heard a series of shots before going out on the street to see what had happened.

Upon leaving his home, Karam-Bentley first spoke to his neighbour, who he would later learn had been accused in the two deaths.

“I said, ‘Oh, it must be down there,” Karam-Bentley said.

“And he looked at me and said, ‘You might want to get out of here, buddy'."

Within moments, police arrived and Karam-Bentley said he saw the man get arrested.

Karam-Bentley’s mother said Andrieana and the accused were tenants in the same home, but lived on different floors. She said they had challenges, but never thought anything like that would happen.

Police have charged Mark Gordon, 30, with two counts of first-degree murder.