TORONTO
Toronto

Collision on Toronto highway sends 5 to hospital

Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

The collision happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401.

Multiple emergency response vehicles are on scene of a collision that sent five to hospital in Vaughan on July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said four people became trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by their two squad crews.

A total of five people were transported to the hospital, TFS said. According to Toronto police, the individuals sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News