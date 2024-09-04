TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision in Scarborough sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough.

    Toronto police say it happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 9 p.m.

    The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News