TORONTO
Toronto

Collision in Mississauga leaves motorcyclist dead: Peel police

One person is dead after a car and motorcycle collided in Mississauga. One person is dead after a car and motorcycle collided in Mississauga.
Share

One person is dead after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

In a post on social media, Peel police confirmed that the collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Ridgeway and Odyssey drives.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later, paramedics told CP24.

The northbound lanes of the highway are blocked at Unity Drive, while the southbound lanes are closed at Platinum Drive.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News