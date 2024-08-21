Youth dies of injuries after Richmond Hill crash that injured seven

One youth has died following a single vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Saturday which left six others injured as well.

Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Bethesda Sideroad at around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.

York Regional Police said responding officers found a black two-door hatchback in a ditch.

Seven youths were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, police said.

Two of them were transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Police confirmed Wednesday that one of the young people who was injured in the crash has since died of their injuries.

YRP renewed an appeal Wednesday for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle in the area at the time to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

It is not yet clear what led to the collision. No other details have been given out about the victims so far.