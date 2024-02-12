TORONTO
Toronto

    • Colder weather returning to Toronto

    Share

    Toronto is shifting back toward more winter-like conditions after an extended bout of mild weather over the past week.

    “We’ve begun a very gradual slide towards more seasonable conditions,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

    “After a calm and comfortable start to the work week, we’ll get some wet flurries on Tuesday and some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of next weekend.”

    On Friday, Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record, with the temperature climbing above 13 C.

    The city has seen an unseasonably warm winter so far but more normal temperatures are retuning this week.

    Toronto will see a high of 3 C today, dropping slightly to 2 C on Tuesday, and 0 C on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

    On Saturday, the daytime high is expected to dip below zero, reaching only -3 C at the warmest point in the day.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News