Colder weather returning to Toronto

Toronto is shifting back toward more winter-like conditions after an extended bout of mild weather over the past week.

“We’ve begun a very gradual slide towards more seasonable conditions,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.

“After a calm and comfortable start to the work week, we’ll get some wet flurries on Tuesday and some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of next weekend.”

On Friday, Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record, with the temperature climbing above 13 C.

The city has seen an unseasonably warm winter so far but more normal temperatures are retuning this week.

Toronto will see a high of 3 C today, dropping slightly to 2 C on Tuesday, and 0 C on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

On Saturday, the daytime high is expected to dip below zero, reaching only -3 C at the warmest point in the day.