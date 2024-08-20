Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday

It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.

While there's a high of 20 C expected today – five degrees cooler than average – the low for the day is just 12 C.

"That north wind is a chilly one. Despite the return to sunshine, you may be needing the light extra layers to keep yourself comfortable during the morning hours for the next couple of days," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Coulter said while Tuesday might feel a little chilly, summery weather will prevail the rest of the week.

"The next 7 days will be mostly dry and bright. Mid summer-like warmth and bright skies will likely compliment your outdoor weekend plans," he said.

Toronto has seen a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of weather lately. Last week saw some intense humidity, followed by a torrential downpour which drenched the city and caused flooding.

While it felt like 33 with the humidity Sunday, it felt as cold as 11 with the wind chill a day later.

But according to Coulter, the rest of the week should be mostly smooth sailing weather-wise.

"Wednesday brings a few fair weather clouds and generally pleasant conditions. The high will recover for 22 C," he said. "Thursday will offer mainly sunny skies with a light wind. The high will reach 24 C. Friday will see another day of mainly sunny skies, with increasing evening clouds. We’ll get back to summery warmth with a high of 26 C."