Cleanup underway after train derailment in southern Ontario

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in Port Colborne, Ont. on Saturday morning.

Niagara police said it happened near Main Street West and King Street at around 10:30 a.m.

A video posted on social media shows several train cars carrying grain off the tracks and lying on their side.

The cause of the derailment is unknown.

The City of Port Colborne tweeted that Main Street will be closed between King Street and Canal Bank Road/Weir Road for four hours starting at 9 p.m. to allow clean up.