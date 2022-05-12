Cleanup continues a day after powerful acid spills on Ontario highway

Absorbent powder soaks up acid on a stretch of Highway 406 a day after hydrochloric acid spilled all over the roadway from adamaged truck. (@OPP_HSD /Twitter) Absorbent powder soaks up acid on a stretch of Highway 406 a day after hydrochloric acid spilled all over the roadway from adamaged truck. (@OPP_HSD /Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton