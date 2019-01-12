

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued another extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of frigid overnight temperatures that could feel like – 19 with the wind chill.

Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert just before 8 a.m., triggering a number of additional cold-weather services.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of – 4 C today but the temperature is expected to plummet to – 15 C overnight.

The cold will also persist well into Sunday when the daytime high will be – 7 C but the wind chill will make it feel like – 21 in the morning and – 12 in the afternoon.

There have only been two other days in which the city was under an extreme cold weather alert so far this year compared to 19 by this point in 2018.

During extreme cold weather alerts, a 24-hour warming centre is opened at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. and remains open until noon the next day.

The city also deploys additional street outreach staff and makes TTC tokens available at some drop-in sites.