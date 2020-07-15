TORONTO -- Dozens of charges have been laid following a blitz on modified vehicles in Vaughan last weekend, according to police.

York Regional Police say that between July 9 and July 12 officers conducted “targeted enforcement of modified vehicles” in the city, resulting in more than 70 charges for violations under the Highway Traffic Act.

In one incident on July 12, officers say they were in the area of Highway 7 West and Ansley Grove Road following “weeks of complaints” from the community concerning loud cars and motorcycles in a nearby parking lot. Police say that drivers have been gathering in parking lot regularly for “meets.”

In video provided by York Regional Police, dozens of vehicles can be seen congregating in the parking lot with even more people surrounding the cars during the nighttime meet-up.

“Community complaints have included dangerous driving in the parking lot, loud noise overnight from vehicles with improper mufflers, as well as reports of sounds of gun shots which have turned out to be from improper vehicle exhaust systems,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Once on scene, officers said they could hear “loud bangs” that sounded similar to fireworks or gun shots. Police say they determined that a grey Nissan 350z vehicle was responsible for the noise and stopped the driver on Windflower Gate to investigate.

The 19-year-old driver from Caledon was placed under arrest and charged with mischief, use of an improper muffler, unnecessary noise and no horn.

In recent weeks, police across the Greater Toronto Area have been cracking down on similar large gatherings in parking lots, some of which are believed to be related to street racing.

In May, Peel Regional Police said they stopped hundreds of cars and issued dozens of tickets near the Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga.

Less than two weeks earlier, Toronto police launched an investigation after dozens of vehicles were seen in a parking lot before allegedly racing along nearby streets and highways.

Const. Alex Li said that there were between 150 and 200 vehicles in the west Toronto parking lot at the time before officers arrived. Drivers were reportedly doing donuts and other stunts in what Li describes as being like a scene out of "Fast & Furious."