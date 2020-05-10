TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after dozens of vehicles congregated in a parking lot before allegedly racing along nearby streets and highways.

Const. Alex Li says there were between 150 and 200 vehicles in the west Toronto parking lot before officers arrived on Saturday at about 11 p.m.

They were reportedly doing donuts and other stunts in what Li describes as being like a scene out of "Fast & Furious".

Li says that when officers got to the scene, the vehicles sped off and allegedly raced on different highways.

He says police are out patrolling for the suspects, including Ontario Provincial Police, who have jurisdiction over the highways.

Police forces across Ontario have reported a spike in stunt driving incidents as roads have emptied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.