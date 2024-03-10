City of Hamilton website offline due to 'precautionary system changes' amid ongoing cybersecurity incident
The City of Hamilton pointed to “precautionary system changes” made in response to the ongoing ransomware attack as the cause of its website outage on Sunday.
Hours after city officials alerted locals on X, formerly Twitter, of its downed page, it was determined upon review that Hamilton.ca, including its various extensions and other related websites, were made unavailable due to new changes made by staff in response to the existing cybersecurity incident.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“The website outage was not a result of a new cybersecurity event,” officials wrote in a release.
While city staff are working to resolve the issue, they did not provide a timeline for when the website will be brought back online. At the time of publication, it appeared Hamilton.ca was functioning again, however city officials said on X that Engage Hamilton, Open Hamilton and the recreation sites are offline.
“We recognize that this issue may have caused some concern and want to sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. As we continue to mitigate the impacts of the cybersecurity incident, unfortunately, some other disruptions may be felt before we reach full restoration.”
City of Hamilton 'ransomware attack'
The ransomware attack began on Feb. 25, affecting multiple municipal systems. It was revealed days later that several city services were plagued by the attack, including, but not limited to, tax services, telephone lines, transit and Ontario Works and Special Supports.
All committee meetings were cancelled until March 1 due to the system outage, as there was no internet access in council chambers.
On March 4, the City of Hamilton admitted to contending with a ransomware attack – though few details have been divulged so far.
Hamilton City Manager Marnie Cluckie told reporters then that a team of experts is working nonstop to get the affected computer systems back online.
“I can tell you though, that we will only restore systems when we are confident we can do so safely and securely,” Cluckie said. At that news conference, Cluckie added the city does not believe anyone’s personal data and information has been compromised.
Mayor Andrea Horwath said the city will provide regular updates on the situation as soon as new information becomes available.
“Council and I recognize very clearly how disruptive things have been and what a challenging time that has been for the people of our city,” Horwath said during a media availability on March 4.
“Once we have gone to a place where we’ve restored all of our systems, city manager Cluckie and our team have committed to conduct a full review to understand how this breach was able to happen based on their findings.”
In an update on March 9, city officials said critical services like curbside waste collection, transit and emergency services are operational.
With files from Katherine DeClerq and CP24’s Joanna Lavoie
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam
The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.
Stars arrive at the Oscars amid protests over Israel's war in Gaza
Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel's war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
How to watch the Oscars in Canada tonight
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Pope Francis' 'white flag' comment is met by criticism from Ukraine and its allies
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the 'courage' to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
'It's a dream': Joey Votto shares childhood photo after signing with Toronto Blue Jays
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.