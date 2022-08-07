City extends hours at 7 public pools amid heat warnings

The City of Toronto has extended the hours of seven city-run pools in an effort to help residents cool off amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.

The city’s website said the following pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. Sunday:

Alex Duff Memorial Outdoor Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.

McGregor Park Outdoor Pool, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool, 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool, 175 Mount Olive Dr.

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

As it enters day two of a heat event stretching across much of southern Ontario, Toronto's temperatures are in the low thirties on Sunday afternoon. When combined with humidity, Environment Canada says it feels like 41C in the city.

The agency is warning those in regions under warnings to stay hydrated, stay indoors if possible, and to take frequent breaks if exercising or working outdoors.

Overnight, temperatures are forecasted drop to the mid-twenties. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Monday.