

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A pothole repair blitz is underway for the third time this year and the second time in as many weekends.

The blitzes ordinarily begin early Saturday morning and run for about 12 hours but this weekend’s blitz actually began at 11 p.m. on Friday night to take advantage of low traffic volumes along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

During the blitz there will be 90 crews out filling potholes, compared to the 25 crews that ordinarily do that work on a typical day.

The city says that crews have filled 47,000 potholes so far this year, including a combined 18, 738 during the first two one-day blitzes.

The cost of filling a single pothole is about $25 and the city has budgeted $4 to $5 million to fill potholes as part of its 2019 road maintenance budget.

Drivers are being warned to expect some delays today as the pothole blitz is conducted.