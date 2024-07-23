City and province to give update on speeding up Gardiner construction
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria will provide an update Wednesday on "a partnership" aimed at speeding up construction work on the Gardiner Expressway.
Chow's office said Tuesday that the two will speak with the media Wednesday morning to provide details on the plan.
Construction work to rehabilitate the crumbling expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue has hampered traffic on the Gardiner for months since it started in April. The work is expected to go on until mid-2027.
The heavy delays drivers have already experienced have prompted calls for more to be done to accelerate construction.
Drivers have described 'nightmare' commute times with the busy expressway squeezed down to just two lanes of traffic in each direction.
A number of councillors have called for more to be done to accelerate construction and Chow has acknowledged that the original three-year timeline is "just too long" though she has pointed out that it is a major feat to keep the busy expressway open while trying to essentially rebuild it.
The mayor said recently that a staff report on speeding up work on the Gardiner is expected very soon.
While the province agreed to take back responsibility for the Gardiner as part of a new deal negotiated with Toronto, the work to rehabilitate the aging expressway has been underway for years and is expected to take several years more.
The announcement is expected to get underway at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program
The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series. Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.
-
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
With COVID-19 on the rise, Quebec set to roll out fall vaccination campaign
Quebec health-care workers are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer, leading the province's vaccination committee to prepare a campaign this fall targeting the most vulnerable.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Ottawa LCBO stores reopen following historic strike
LCBO locations across Ontario reopened Tuesday for the first time since a historic strike by about 10,000 workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
-
TIMELINE: New hospital coming to K-W region
It’s been over two years since Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital announced the development project of a new hospital in Waterloo Region. Here’s a look back at some of the project’s key moments.
London
-
When chaos begins and tragedy happens: water safety experts warn of rip currents at Port Stanley
It was a bittersweet occasion Tuesday, as Elgin County raised a flag at its administration building to recognize Drowning Prevention Week. It comes on the heels of a drowning in Port Stanley just over a week ago.
-
Belgrave farmer fined for selling unpasteurized milk and dairy products
After the ministry of agriculture was made aware of the farm operating in violation of the milk act, an investigation throughout June 2023 revealed that milk and milk products had been distributed from the farm.
-
Research at Western hopes to reveal thoughts and intentions of people with brain injuries
It’s the fabric of most people’s nightmares, being stuck inside your mind, with no way of communicating – awake, but unable to respond.
Windsor
-
Summer spike in salmonella infections: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public after a drastic rise in foodborne illnesses this summer.
-
7 vehicles involved in crashes on Tecumseh Road East
Several vehicles were involved in a crash in east Windsor.
-
Two repeat offenders charged for violating bail conditions
Windsor police officers have arrested two repeat offenders for violating their bail conditions.
Barrie
-
Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck early Tuesday morning.
-
Bridge construction means road closures and detours
Construction on Maynard Bridge in August will result in road closure and restrictions for most of the month.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
Winnipeg
-
'Scourge on the city': Seven arrested following 3D gun trafficking investigation in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Manitoba warns fruit growers about invasive pest
Whether you own a farm or have a backyard berry patch, the province is warning fruit growers about a tiny pest causing massive problems: the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
-
High-risk offender sought after two Winnipeg police officers injured
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender who they say injured two officers by throwing an item into their car.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
-
Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
Edmonton
-
Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go
Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.
-
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Historic hotel on fire in Athabasca, Alta.
Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the Union Hotel in Athabasca.
Calgary
-
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees
Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
Regina
-
STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon
The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.
-
One person dead following plane crash near Birsay, Sask.
A 23-year-old man from White City has died following a plane crash near Birsay, Sask. on Friday.
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed during string of incidents in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to five incidents of bear spray Monday and Tuesday.
-
Report: New and used vehicle prices falling in Saskatchewan
All other provinces or regions saw increases in the average price of new vehicles.
Vancouver
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
-
More than 20 structures damaged by Shetland Creek Wildfire, regional district says
As the Shetland Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control along B.C.’s Thompson River, officials are beginning to asses the damage.
-
In historic Barkerville, B.C., a battle to keep town wet and safe from rampaging fire
The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
B.C., Ottawa ink $426M deals to support care assistants, drugs for rare disease
Ottawa is providing $426 million to support heath care in British Columbia.
-
B.C. facing impending 'crisis' in child welfare staffing: report
The representative for children in British Columbia says the provincial child welfare system is either in a state of crisis or close to it with understaffing and unmanageable workloads.