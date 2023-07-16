Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

Christian Lundgaard celebrates with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates after winning the pole position for the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto in Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Christian Lundgaard celebrates with his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates after winning the pole position for the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto in Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton