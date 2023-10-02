Toronto

    • Christian Koloko 'out indefinitely,' will miss Raptors training camp

    Arizona centre Christian Koloko (35) dunks against Wright State during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Denis Poroy Arizona centre Christian Koloko (35) dunks against Wright State during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Denis Poroy

    Centre Christian Koloko will be "out indefinitely" due to respiratory issues, the Toronto Raptors announced on Monday.

    In a media release, represenatives for Toronto's basketball team said Koloko would not participate in the team's 2023 training camp in Vancouver.

    "Koloko continues to deal with ongoing respiratory issues," reads the release. "His condition will be updated as appropriate."

    Koloko fractured his nose on March 16 during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, returning to the court a few days later with a partial face mask to protect his injury.

    It is not yet clear when he will return for the upcoming season.

