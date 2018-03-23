Child seriously injured in Brampton crash
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 8:37PM EDT
A child has been airlifted to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries after a collision took place in Brampton on Friday evening.
The crash occurred in the area of Bovaird and Gillingham drives at around 6:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the child – believed to be between one and two years old – was taken to hospital via air ambulance following the crash, which involved a tractor trailer and a vehicle.
Other minor injuries were reported at the scene but police said no other victims were taken to hospital.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.