Child rushed to hospital after falling two storeys in Scarborough
A child is being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a Scarborough building on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at an address near Brimley and Ellesmere roads.
Police say that the child fell approximately two storeys. It is believed that they fell from either a window or a balcony, according to police.
