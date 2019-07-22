

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle with a child inside in downtown Toronto on Monday.

The incident occurred near the area of Wellesley and Sherbourne streets around 1:30 p.m.

Police said that a woman was driving her vehicle in the area when the shots were fired.

“There was a two-year-old child in the rear of the vehicle,” said Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu. “The child is okay but there is shattered glass that gave the child minor injuries.”

The child was treated at the scene, police said.

No information has been released regarding suspect information or the circumstances of the shooting.

“At this moment we have police investigating in the area,” Sidhu said. “We are appealing to the public, if anyone noticed anything or saw anything, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.