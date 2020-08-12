TORONTO -- Police say that a child has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m., police said.

Peel Region Paramedics Services said they were called to the scene but said that the child had already been transported “by other means” prior to their arrival.

Police say that driver remained on scene.

This is a developing story. More to come.