TORONTO -- A child sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Scarlett and Richview roads at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The child was struck by the vehicle, driven home and then transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

No other details about the victim have been released by police.