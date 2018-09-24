

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are trying to find the owner of a dog that bit a child at an off-leash dog park in Mississauga early Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the fenced-in park, located in the Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue area, sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The child, believed to be about three or four years old, was at the park with an adult when they were approached and bitten by another person’s dog.

Paramedics initially rushed the child to a local hospital with serious injuries, but later transported them to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.

The child remains there in critical but stable condition. Police say the child’s injuries are not considered to be life-altering.

The dog has been described as a black and white Husky breed. Police have not indicated which park the child was attacked.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.