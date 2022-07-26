Child dies after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga

A child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Mississauga Fire confirmed in a tweet that a child had been struck by a GO train in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.

The area of Dundas and Cawthra Road in Mississauga can be seen above. (CP24)

The call came in at around 7:40 p.m.

The fire service said that paramedics and police were also responding to the scene.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Peel police confirmed that the child had been pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word so far on the exact age of the child.

More to come…