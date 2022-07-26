Child dies after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga

Child dies after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga

A GO train passes through a rail crossing. (Tom Stefanac/CP24) A GO train passes through a rail crossing. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton