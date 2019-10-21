Child critically injured after being hit by car in Brampton
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 6:12PM EDT
A seven-year-old child has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday afternoon, police say.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. near McVean Drive and Lexington Road.
Paramedics said that the young girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident, however investigators said that those voting at a school nearby will be able to do so.