TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 2014 sexual assault in Brampton, Ont. that occurred in a car while two young children were present.

Police say the incident took place on Aug. 13, 2014 around 8 p.m. in a plaza near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West.

“During this incident, the victim was in the presence of her two young children who were seated in the car during the attack,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.”

In August 2020, DNA positively identified a suspect named Ravinder Sidhu and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Police eventually found Sidhu in Calgary on Oct. 22 and he was taken into custody. He was transported back to Ontario where he faces charges of assault and sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.