

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been charged in connection with a corner store robbery and an hour-long high-speed police chase in and around Barrie on Tuesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy located on Main Street in the community of Everett at 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

“As a result of the investigation that followed, responding officers determined that a male suspect who was armed with a weapon entered the pharmacy and made a demand for pharmaceutical drugs,” a news release issued Wednesday said. “He then fled the scene in black coloured pick-up truck, which was observed and followed by the police.”

A high-speed chase ensued down Highway 89, west of Alliston. The OPP said they utilized a tire deflation device, commonly known as a spike belt, to try to slow down the vehicle. Despite one flat tire, the truck kept going. Officers called for and received assistance from an OPP helicopter.

The chopper proceeded to track the truck towards the City of Barrie, where local police were notified and provided assistance.

According to the OPP, the driver was boxed in by police near Dunlop Street and High Street. He was apprehended around 2:19 p.m. without incident.

A suspect, who police identify as 29-year-old Jamie Adam Mulholland from New Tecumseth, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, armed robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mulholland is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday in Barrie.