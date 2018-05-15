

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A suspect is in custody after leading provincial police in a high-speed chase through Barrie.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Peter Leon, officers responded to the area near a small pharmacy in the community of Everett, about 30 kilometres southwest of Barrie. They saw a suspect vehicle leaving the area and followed him.

A high-speed chase ensued, in which officers followed the suspect all the way to Barrie. The OPP helicopter was brought in to track the vehicle through the countryside.

“At this point the vehicle itself had driven over a number of tire-deflation devices, commonly known as a spike belt, and it was operating on two flat tires” Leon said.

The suspect kept driving until it hit a third tire-deflation device.

“All of a sudden, I see this guy coming, he just missed me by a truck length, and just boom, boom, like at least a dozen cop cars,” witness Jim Maxwell said.

The vehicle came to a stop and officers made the arrest, about an hour and a half after the original call in Everett.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or the charges, if any, that the suspect faces.