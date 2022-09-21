Charges laid after victim defrauded of $70K in romance scam in Ontario

Police have charged a 44-year-old woman and are searching for another person of interest after someone was defrauded of more than $70,000 in a romance scam.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they launched an investigation in March 2020 after being informed of a romance fraud that occurred between January and March of that year.

According to investigators, the victim interacted with an unknown person online and was defrauded of more than $70,000.

Little information has been provided by police regarding the circumstances of the fraud or the interactions between the victim and scammer.

On Aug. 19, a suspect identified as 44-year-old Toronto resident Lisa Mclean was taken into custody. Mclean was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police have also said they are searching for a second person in connection with the fraud. They have released their photograph of the person of interest in hopes that a member of the public can identify them.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a romance scam. (OPP)

Anyone with information is being urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.