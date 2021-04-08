TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a suspect allegedly snuck up a fire escape and used a fake gun to threaten a woman who was sitting inside her bedroom.

Police were called to a home invasion robbery at an address near Yonge Street and St. Joseph Street, in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood, this morning.

According to police, a man climbed up the building’s fire escape ladder and approached the rear door of a residence, forcing it open to enter the home’s bedroom, where a 57-year-old woman was sitting inside.

The man approached the woman and pointed a firearm, police said. The two then got into a scuffle as she tried to close the door and lock the man out.

The suspect fled when another person who lives at the home showed up.

Police responded and quickly located the suspect. According to police, he was carrying an airsoft firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine.

No serious injuries were reported.

Toronto police say 32 year old Justin Pilgrim of no fixed address is now facing a list of charges, including robbery, break and enter, using an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance this morning.