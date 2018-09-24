

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Brampton collision that left a woman and two children dead last month.

The crash took place on Aug. 4 at around 9 p.m. on Higway 50 near Countryside Drive. Officers said an SUV and a sports car were involved in the collision.

A 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy were rushed to a local hospital from the scene where they were also pronounced dead.

Three other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sports car, Caledon-resident Paul Manzon, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday.

He is now a slew of charges, including three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Manzon is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22 in Brampton.