TORONTO -- A Toronto man is facing impaired driving and firearm-related charges after officers found a gun during a ride spot check in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police say that officers conducted the stop around 1 a.m. near Dixie Road and North Service Road.

Officers took the driver into custody and found a loaded firearm, police said.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 milligrams, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that four people were arrested in Toronto on Friday for impaired driving.

“One of those drivers was also stopped because he was going the wrong way in a construction zone and actually struck three construction workers on Highway 401 in the City of Toronto,” Schmidt said. “This is certainly a huge concern for us and the fact is we continue to find alcohol and drug impaired drivers operating their vehicles putting themselves at risk and putting everybody at risk.”

Schmidt warned drivers that if they are attending a celebration this holiday season, “you have to have a plan.”