

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid in connection with a viral social media video that showed a person riding on the top of a speeding GO Train.

The video, which only gained traction online last week, was shot in June of 2017 on a westbound train along the Lakeshore West line, according to Peel Regional Police.

In the 10-second clip, the suspect appears to be initially sitting on the roof of the train car with his feet dangling off the edge before he plants them on the train. The video spurred a full investigation from Metrolinx, who condemned the act, saying it broke a number of violations.

The person’s face is not visible in the video, but investigators announced Tuesday that they have been able to identify a suspect

A 19-year-old Mississauga man was charged Monday under the Railway Safety Act.

According to police, the suspect was under the age of 18 when the video was shot, warranting police to withhold his identity as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom at a later, unspecified date.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information related to the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.