'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as passengers wait in massive security lines
Travellers flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as passengers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Airport spokesperson Tori Gass told passengers Monday to "pack their patience" and arrive early as Toronto Pearson experiences "long-than-expected" wait times at security checkpoints.
Toronto Pearson has been using their Twitter account recently to warn passengers to expect long wait times. They did not say exactly what is causing the delays, but did say while "travel restrictions are easing, it's important to remember that additional Government of Canada health checks are still in place."
NDP MP Matthew Green said he was travelling through Toronto Pearson on Monday morning on his way back to Ottawa, and what he experienced was "an absolute gong show."
"Line up into the gate is at least 500-plus deep," Green wrote on Twitter. "There is no way I’m making this 8:10 Air Canada flight."
Another traveller wrote on Twitter he has "never seen delays like this at Pearson."
"It's a chaotic situation. Police are helping to control the lines," Doug Asp wrote.
Gass said employees in the terminals are "doing their best" to process passengers through security.
"We kindly ask passengers to treat employees with respect," she said.
HOW EARLY BEFORE SHOULD I ARRIVE BEFORE MY FLIGHT?
According to Toronto Pearson's website, passengers flying domestically should arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight.
For those travelling internationally, it is recommended that passengers arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.
