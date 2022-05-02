'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as passengers wait in massive security lines

Travellers flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as passengers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.

Airport spokesperson Tori Gass told passengers Monday to "pack their patience" and arrive early as Toronto Pearson experiences "long-than-expected" wait times at security checkpoints.

Toronto Pearson has been using their Twitter account recently to warn passengers to expect long wait times. They did not say exactly what is causing the delays, but did say while "travel restrictions are easing, it's important to remember that additional Government of Canada health checks are still in place."

NDP MP Matthew Green said he was travelling through Toronto Pearson on Monday morning on his way back to Ottawa, and what he experienced was "an absolute gong show."

"Line up into the gate is at least 500-plus deep," Green wrote on Twitter. "There is no way I’m making this 8:10 Air Canada flight."

Flying back out to Ottawa this morning from @TorontoPearson and it’s an absolute gong show through security.



Line up into the gate is at least 500+ deep.



There no way I’m making this 8:10 @AirCanada flight. pic.twitter.com/CAMdtxOwOs — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) May 2, 2022

Another traveller wrote on Twitter he has "never seen delays like this at Pearson."

"It's a chaotic situation. Police are helping to control the lines," Doug Asp wrote.

I’ve never seen delays like this at Pearson. It’s a chaotic situation. Police are helping to control the lines. Which is helpful. But thank you for your automated appology. — Doug Asp (@asp_doug) May 2, 2022

@TorontoPearson @AirCanada domestic flight. 2hours early and STILL not close to security. So infuriating. People gonna miss flights. What to do? No one around to help. Associates say “just wait”. — Patty O (@Pattyo_chillin) May 2, 2022

@TorontoPearson security line at terminal 1 for domestic flights is BRUTAL. Line is wrapped around many times and starts back out at check-in kiosks. Staff are being short with customers and providing NO information. What are you doing??? — Sarah Dove (@SarahDove16) May 2, 2022

Gass said employees in the terminals are "doing their best" to process passengers through security.

"We kindly ask passengers to treat employees with respect," she said.

HOW EARLY BEFORE SHOULD I ARRIVE BEFORE MY FLIGHT?

According to Toronto Pearson's website, passengers flying domestically should arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight.

For those travelling internationally, it is recommended that passengers arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.