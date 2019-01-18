

CTV News Toronto





One year after the arrest of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, a ceremony will be held at the home where the remains of his victims were uncovered.

McArthur, 67, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 at his apartment in Thorncliffe Park.

He was charged that day with two counts of first-degree murder but the allegations against him soon amassed, as forensic investigators descended on a midtown Toronto home.

It was there, on the property of Karen Fraser and Ron Smith’s Mallory Crescent home, that police later discovered the dismembered remains of eight men.

McArthur, a landscaper, had been known to do work at the home and store his tools there.

He was eventually charged with six additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the total number of murder charges against him to eight.

The images of Toronto police investigators seizing large garden planters have become synonymous with the case. Much of the remains were concealed in those planters, police have said, but some were scattered in a ravine behind the property.

Police believe that the victims had ties to Toronto’s Gay Village and were killed between 2010 and 2017.

McArthur is accused in the deaths of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Abdulbasir Faizi, Soroush Mahmudi, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Andrew Kinsman and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

At the Mallory Crescent property on Friday, a bagpiper will play a “lament for the victims.”

“For crimes that are beyond words there will be no words from us on January 18th,” the homeowners wrote in an email. “The plaintive skirl of the pipe will speak for us.”

McArthur trial set for 2020

Looking skinner, McArthur appeared briefly before a judge on Wednesday where another date was set for continuing pre-trial discussions.

He is set to stand trial in January 2020. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing late last year.