Human remains were located almost every day during the latest search of a Leaside property linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, Toronto police said as they concluded the excavation.

Toronto police spokesperson Meghan Gray confirmed to CP24 that officers completed the excavation at the home, located on Mallory Crescent, on Friday after locating more human remains.

Police first searched the Leaside home, where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business, in the winter when the frozen ground made excavation difficult. During that search they discovered the dismembered bodies of at least seven men in large planters.

Investigators then moved on to search about 100 other properties linked to the accused. Included in those properties was McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment, where officers said they seized more than 1,800 pieces of evidence and 18,000 photographs.

On May 31 officers returned to the Mallory Crescent property with cadaver-sniffing dogs to assess the need for further digging. Forensics officers then returned to the property on July 4 and continued excavations.

After the search resumed, police said they had located more human remains in a ravine behind the home.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said the remains were found in an area described as a “compost pile” made up of “leaves and dirt.” He noted that what was found could be as small as a bone fragment or a tooth.

Idsinga said a post-mortem examination of the remains that were found was scheduled for July 9.

The 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the alleged victims had ties to the city’s LGBTQ community, police said.

Officers previously said the remains of seven of the eight identified men had been located at the Leaside home but investigators have not yet identified any remains linked to Kayhan.

McArthur is expected to return to court on July 23.