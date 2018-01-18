

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two men who were reported missing last year from the downtown Toronto area.

The landscaper, who hails from Thorncliffe Park, is also suspected of murdering other men who have disappeared from the city.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga said that the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police came across unspecified evidence that gave investigators a “significant” break.

That evidence led to the murder charges in connection with the disappearances of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Police were investigating the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman as part of “Project Prism.” The two men disappeared within 45 days from each other in the downtown area.

Esen, 44, was last seen in mid-April in the Yonge and Bloor area and Kinsman, 49, was last seen in late June near his home in the Parliament and Winchester streets area.

The suspect, who is said to be the owner of landscape company “Artistic Design,” reportedly had sexual relationship with Kinsman but the relationship between the accused and Esen is not yet clear, Idsinga said.

McArthur was known to use dating apps and websites that were also used by Esen and Kinsman.

The bodies of the missing men have not yet been found.

“We also believe he is responsible for the deaths of men we have not yet identified,” Idsinga said. “At this stage we are most concerned with identifying other victims of Mr. McArthur.”

He said he had “a pretty good idea of what cause of death” was for both men, but declined to elaborate.

Police did not want to label the accused a serial killer.

“It’s a media definition for serial killer,” Idsinga said. “I’m telling you that he has killed at least two people and there are more victims.”

He added that police have been investigating McArthur for “several months now,” and that he was also known to frequent the Church and Wellesley area.

Investigators previously said both men frequented the Church- Wellesley Village neighbourhood. They also said previously that they did not believe the two disappearances were linked in any way.

On Thursday, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders defended his prior comments on Dec. 8, 2017 where he said there didn’t appear to be a connection between the disappearances of the missing men. He said that is what the evidence suggested to police at the time.

“In policing what we do is follow the evidence and what I said at the time that I said it was accurate at the time.”

The initial reports of both men’s disappearances prompted a great deal of concern from residents of Church-Wellesley Village.

Groups initiated searches of the central area of Toronto in a bid to locate the men.

Saunders said Thursday that the activities of residents of the neighbourhood contributed greatly to the investigation.

“It is their level of cooperation and information-sharing that has allowed us to reach this conclusion,” he said.

Police have said they are also looking into another investigation dubbed “Project Houston” which is looking into the disappearances of three other men in the area of the Gay Village since 2010 but have said in the past the two probes are not connected.

Investigators seized four properties in Toronto and one in Madoc, Ont., about 220 kilometres away, in connection with the investigation.

Idsinga identified the suspect as Bruce McArthur, 66.

McArthur is expected to appear in court at College Park on Friday at 10 a.m.