Caucus members, mayor, businessman and MP ponder Ontario Liberal leadership bids
Caucus members, mayor, businessman and MP ponder Ontario Liberal leadership bids
Caucus members, a prominent businessman, a mayor and a federal MP are all mulling potential bids for leadership of Ontario's Liberal party, but none are in a rush to decide whether to enter the race.
Ontario's Liberal caucus will return to the provincial legislature next month with eight members -- one more seat than before the June vote but still not enough to earn official party status.
They're also returning with a leadership vacuum after Steven Del Duca resigned on election night following his party's loss and a failure to secure his own seat.
John Fraser, one of the Liberal caucus's longest-serving members, will be returning to his role as house leader in the legislature and told The Canadian Press he's considering a run for the leadership.
"I'm interested in how we go forward," Fraser, who represents Ottawa South, said in a recent interview. "I'm thinking about it."
Fraser took on the interim leadership role in 2018, when the former governing party was staring down another leadership void, and chose not to pursue the permanent leadership role at that time. The party was in dire straits financially and in urgent need of direction at that point, he said.
It's now a different picture, Fraser said, explaining he feels there's enough breathing room to think through the commitment involved with being permanent leader.
"We have a lot of work to do, but we're in a far better situation than we were in 2018," he said. "What I've been saying to my colleagues and others is, let's take time to breathe, figure out what we need to do going forward."
Fraser is not the only caucus member considering the role.
Ted Hsu, a former federal MP who was elected provincially in Kingston and the Islands last month, said he's also "exploring" the idea of a leadership run as he and other Liberals take time to understand "what happened in this last election."
Despite the party's recent defeats, Hsu said he sees the appeal of the job.
"We all got into politics for a reason, to make society better in certain ways, and making a leadership run is a way to say, 'This is what I would like to do, this is how we would like to do it,' and it's a way of getting some ideas discussed," he said.
Hsu said his experience serving as in the federal Liberal caucus after the 2011 election, when it was reduced to third-party status, will help him now.
"A small caucus can be nimble and efficient," he said. "We will try to be effective relative to our size, but I think it can be done. I've seen it done before."
Genevieve Tomney, who worked as an adviser to former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne and worked with the party on the recent election, said there's no need to rush into deciding on a new leader.
The Liberals should focus on defining their vision and reconnecting with people -- tasks for which choosing the right leader will be "incredibly important."
"We need somebody who has some sizzle, who can naturally attract people to them," said Tomney, who is currently public affairs senior vice-president at Proof Strategies.
The pool of candidates shouldn't be limited to current caucus members or people with political experience, she added.
"All options need to be on the table," she said. "If there was ever a time to take a big risk and to move things in a different direction, this is it."
At least one possible contender is considering the job from outside elected office -- Mohamad Fakih, CEO of restaurant chain Paramount Fine Foods, is thinking about a bid.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, who narrowly lost a provincial race in June to the Tory incumbent in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, said he's also considering a leadership bid.
If he runs, Lehman said he'd rebuild support for the party in regions outside Toronto and Ottawa and offer voters a "big tent" option in a polarized political landscape.
"I describe myself as socially progressive and fiscally responsible, and I think the party needs to show a vision for the province that demonstrates those values," he said.
Federal Liberal Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who represents Toronto's Beaches-East York riding, was one of the first to publicly muse about interest in the leadership role.
He said he's "seriously" considering the job and will likely decide soon, after considering how the work would fit with his family life.
"It is an incredible opportunity to make a difference by helping to renew the Ontario Liberal Party and to be part of what I would hope to be a really serious grassroots renewal," he said by phone.
The exact timeline for the leadership selection process is vague at this point.
A spokesman for the Ontario Liberal Party wrote in a statement that caucus members would ratify an interim leader chosen by caucus "in the coming weeks," with more details on the leadership to come after that.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
Police say suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating US$44B Twitter buyout deal
Elon Musk's tumultuous US$44B billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Montreal
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Montreal police keeping an eye out for 'pink cocaine'
Montreal police are on the lookout for so-called 'pink cocaine' as testing for potential samples of the drug is currently underway.
-
Man arrested following hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman in South Shore
Police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal June hit and run in Brossard, Que.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS
A London man is facing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash
Police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. TikTok account directs hate toward OutLoud North Bay for youth drag show
Youth and adults at OutLoud North Bay, the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth hub, have been subjected to harassment and death threats because of plans to host a youth drag show.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Here's how it's affecting people in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Windsor
-
Rogers outage affecting Windsor customers, businesses and border traffic
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues for wireless, cable and internet customers but also downing business Interac machines and possibly travellers crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
'I'm so angry and I'm frustrated': Group of residents continues wait for fraud claims to reach court
A group of Windsor residents continue to face financial consequences while they wait for fraud charges to make their way through the court.
-
Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate
The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.
Barrie
-
Businesses, hospitals, and cottagers headed north impacted by Rogers outage
Rogers service outage impacts local businesses and residents Friday morning.
-
Barrie driver speeding, weaving in Highway 400 traffic charged with impaired: OPP
A Barrie man accused of being drug-impaired while driving along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte faces several charges.
-
Unknown substance released into air inside tent filled with hundreds at festival: YRP
Police hope to identify those responsible for releasing a substance inside a tent filled with hundreds of people at a festival in York Region.
Atlantic
-
‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
Calgary
-
Performer injured at Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show
A performer in the Calgary Stampede's Grandstand Show was injured in an incident on Thursday evening.
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and an estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the route.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Colton Crowshoe
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe in 2014.
Winnipeg
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
-
Suspects sought in carjacking, high-speed St. Boniface chase
Winnipeg Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a high-speed chase in St. Boniface Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts
A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.
-
Jury deciding fate of B.C. animal rights activists after hog farm protest
A jury has begun deliberations in the criminal trial against three animal rights activists charged after a protest at an Abbotsford pig farm.
Edmonton
-
Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive
A large water truck that rolled over blocked the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the Highway 14 overpass Friday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Another stormy day in central Alberta
Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.