TORONTO -- Two men are in custody after a chase involving a stolen pickup truck, a spike strip and an attempted carjacking in a Brampton gas station early on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police say officers on patrol in the Humberwest Parkway and Goreway Drive area received a call about a suspicious vehicle at about 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They spotted a pickup truck with two men inside that was allegedly stolen in Halton Region sometime earlier.

"Officers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the vehicle, but despite directions from the officers, the two men fled the area in the stolen car after driving over the tire deflation device," police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

The suspects in the pickup drove to a gas station in the area of Airport Road and Queen Street, where they allegedly abandoned the truck and attempted to carjack a man filling his car with gas nearby.

"The driver resisted the attempts, and the suspects fled from the gas station on foot," police said. "Fortunately, the driver did not sustain any physical injuries."

Officers arrived at the scene and commenced a search.

The two suspects were found in a nearby trucking yard and taken in to custody.

A 42-year-old Brampton man identified by police as Maninderjit Dhindsa and a 22-year-old man identified as Arshdeep Dhillon were charged with robbery and other offences.

Both appeared in court in Brampton on Saturday.