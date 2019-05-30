A recall of canned pet food that began earlier this year has been expanded, leading some dog owners to be concerned.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced the voluntary recall in January, but the recall was expanded in March and another batch of the canned food was added to the list in May.

There are more than 30 canned products that may contain potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D, which can lead to serious illness and death in dogs. The recall affects only canned dog food and not dry dog food, treats or cat food.

Etobicoke resident Carl Bodensieck has been feeding his beloved nine-year-old dog Sadie canned dog food made by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. When he first heard about the first recall, he checked to see if the food he was giving his pet was affected.

"I went to the website and checked the numbers against the cans and there was nothing there, so I kept feeding it to her,” said Bodensieck.

Even though the canned food he was feeding his pet was not involved in the recall, he was alarmed when he heard the recall had expanded to include even more products.

At the time, he said Sadie also appeared to be feeling sick. Bodensieck said his dog was “throwing up, diarrhea, and just no energy so we stopped right away.”

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has recalled more than 30 of its canned products because they contain excessive levels of vitamins D. A vitamin D overdose in dogs can lead to a number of symptoms, including excessive drooling, vomiting, increased thirst, loss of appetite and weight loss.

“Unfortunately, many of the signs of vitamin D toxicity can also be associated with many other, often more common, conditions,” said Carla Amundaray, a spokesperson for Hill’s Pet Nutrition, in a statement. “In cases where dogs showed signs related to excess of vitamin D, we are asking pet parents to call their veterinarian to evaluate their pet's individual health and decide on an appropriate action plan.”

“We encourage consumers to call our Consumer Affairs line or their veterinarian to call the Hill's Veterinary Consultation Service. Hill’s has a reimbursement program to help offset the costs for veterinary screening and testing related to this recall and reimbursement of expenses for affected dogs on a case-by-case basis.”

Amundaray also said that the company completed a detailed review of their products and has isolated the issue.

“We tested the vitamin D levels of products that could have been made with the affected premix. These results show that all tested products are within acceptable vitamin D ranges except for those we have placed on the recall list.”

Bodensieck said that in light of the recall, he has stopped feeding his dog the canned food and is now making her meals from scratch.

“There are hundreds of recipes online and she got better almost right away,” he said.

Customers who have purchased the pet food are urged to throw it away and contact the company for a full refund.

A complete list of products impacted by the recall can be found on the company’s website.