Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says "every day is hell" with no end in sight and says his life is "on the line".
"Without exaggerating at all, I can truly say it’s been hell," pilot Robert Di Venanzo told CTV News Toronto over the phone on Thursday. “We have no idea when we are going to come home at all.”
On April 5, Di Venanzo and his crew found more than 200 kilograms of cocaine onboard an aircraft he was scheduled to fly to Toronto. While grounded at the Punta Cana airport, they reported the narcotics, according Pivot Airlines .
Instead of returning to Canada as planned, five crew members, alongside six passengers, were arrested and detained.
The crew was released on bail later in April, but under the condition that they remain in the Dominican Republic. Since then, Di Venanzo says the crew and passengers have essentially been under house arrest with security watching them 24 hours a day.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
As difficult as the past four months have been for the group, Di Venanzo says the pain has been “immeasurable” for his wife and two children at home in Guelph, Ont.
The constant threat of prosecution looms over them, he says. At their last hearing on July 21, the Dominican prosecutor attempted to reverse their bail and send them back to jail. While the hearing was adjourned because there was no English translator present, at the next hearing on Aug 26, he expects another attempt to send them back to jail.
"If they revoke our bail, we are going to be put right back into the same cells we were in for nine days. We truly believe that if we end up going back into detention, we’re not going to come out alive," Di Venanzo said.
But until the next hearing, he says it's a waiting game.
Pivot Airlines CEO Eric Edmondson said the airline has no reason to believe the Dominican courts will be just or fair when considering whether to return the crew to the “unsafe and inhumane” prison.
“For nearly 120 days, they have been arbitrarily detained without any charges or evidence against them. They miss their families, their lives, and have continued to receive explicit death threats,” Edmondson said.
“Now is the time for the Canadian government to get our crew home.”
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Global Affairs Canada said that the safety and security of Canadian citizens overseas is always their "first priority."
"Canadian officials continue to monitor the situation closely, are engaging with local authorities, and providing consular assistance," a spokesperson said.
However, Global Affairs did not point to a date or timeline for when the crew and passengers could expect to come home.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Germany pleaded with Canada to export Russian turbines, Joly says during hearings
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that ahead of making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, Canada discussed the matter with both Germany and Ukraine.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
NEW | Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line'.
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Going 'cavewoman style': Woman recounts saving 7-year old boy from cougar
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
Montreal
-
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
London
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
-
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Kitchener
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
-
Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Waterloo’s University District suspicious person reports
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a Kitchener man after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious person in Waterloo's university district.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre
Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.
Windsor
-
$170 million investment to repair 4,700 affordable community homes
Repairs for 4,700 affordable community homes in Windsor are underway with help from a $170 million joint investment.
-
Local 'clean growth' companies split $567K in government funding
Innovative companies in Southern Ontario with a focus on environmental impacts are getting a big support from the federal government’s i.d.e.a. Fund, to the tune of $567,700.
-
Police looking for 'person of interest' in animal cruelty case
Windsor police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty and are asking the public to help identify a person seen in a surveillance photo.
Barrie
-
Ever After Music Festival ticket holders told event not going forward
In a post to social media, ticket holders for the Ever After Music Festival are told to "plan accordingly" after it says the township will not let the event go forward.
-
Stars hit the ice to raise money for charity
The annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was back in action Wednesday night at the Sadlon Arena, raising money for local charities.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air Dunlop
Downtown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault lost his legal bid Thursday to shield his name from publication.
Calgary
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Raymond RCMP respond to serious crash on Hwy. 5
Police in southern Alberta have shut down a highway near the hamlet of Welling on Thursday because of a serious crash.
Winnipeg
-
More Manitoba children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government is once again expanding eligibility for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ground breaks on Manitoba's first residential school commemoration site
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Vancouver
-
What is hoarding disorder and how do you recognize it? Psychologist on signs, symptoms and how to help
A psychologist estimates millions more Canadians have hoarding disorder than have been diagnosed. Here's his advice on how to recognize it and what to do.
-
High court won't hear case involving estate of dismembered multimillionaire
When B.C.-based multimillionaire Gang Yuan was beaten, shot and his body chopped into pieces in 2015, the simplest part of the story ended with a manslaughter conviction, but the fate of Yuan's fortune remained very unclear.
-
B.C. resident ordered to repay $5,000 e-transfer they were sent by accident
A B.C. resident will get back the $5,000 they accidentally e-transferred to someone else instead of moving the money to one of their own accounts.
Edmonton
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.