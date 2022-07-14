Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby

Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby

Devlin DeFrancesco is seen at Sunnybrook Hospital on July 14, 2022. (CTV News Toronto/Craig Wadman) Devlin DeFrancesco is seen at Sunnybrook Hospital on July 14, 2022. (CTV News Toronto/Craig Wadman)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton