Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby
Canadian IndyCar driver returns to Toronto hospital that saved his life as a baby
Devlin DeFrancesco is used to going fast, but on Thursday morning, the professional IndyCar driver slowed things down to catch up with the doctors at a Toronto hospital who saved his life as a baby.
On Jan. 17, 2000, the world’s now number 22 ranked driver was born 15 weeks early and weighed less than one kilogram.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He was nursed back to health by the neonatal medical team at Sunnybrook Hospital’s DAN Women & Babies Program and credits their work for the success he has experienced on the international racing stage
“Without them, I wouldn't have made it very far. I'm very, very lucky to be around,” he told the Canadian Press last month.
The 22-year-old driver would go on to spend the first four months of his life in an incubator at the Toronto hospital, where he overcame several significant health complications, including a collapsed lung and a serious brain bleed.
Devlin DeFrancesco speaks at Sunnybrook Hospital on July 14, 2022. (CTV News Toronto/Craig Wadman)
DeFrancesco’s story is unfortunately not unique.
Of the more than 4,000 babies born through Sunnybrook’s DAN Women & Babies Program, more than 500 babies spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Because of that, DeFrancesco and his family launched the Racing for the Tiniest Babies fundraiser, which aims to share his story while also matching donations to the DAN Women & Babies Program and neonatal intensive care unit up to $250,000.
“I think raising awareness about my story and giving hope to other families in very, very similar situations to what I was in is a huge part of this campaign,” DeFrancesco said.
DeFrancesco spent Thursday morning at the hospital, meeting the doctors who saved his life, some of whom remember when Devlin was there as a patient.
The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver also took time to showcase the Sunnybrook-branded racing helmet and suit he will wear when he makes his Honda Indy Toronto debut this weekend.
Devlin DeFrancesco's Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport IndyCar vehicle is seen here. (CTV News Toronto/Craig Wadman)
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report
Forced and coerced sterilization should be a criminal offence and those subjected to it deserve an apology and compensation, a Senate committee says.
Canadian dollar falls to a 20-month low after supersized interest rate hike
The loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
Bill Gates gives US$20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'
Bill Gates, concerned about the 'significant suffering' caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate US$20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 2 p.m.
LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Quebec to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations, infections rise
On Thursday, the province reported 18 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 15,726 since the pandemic began.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Ottawa signs $1-billion agreement to fund First Nations education in Quebec
Ottawa is giving $1.1 billion over five years to First Nations communities in Quebec to help fund education.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
-
Youth facing 16 charges in connection to online gaming fraud: Police
A London youth is facing 16 charges in connection with several frauds that police say targeted legal, online gaming.
-
'We want to make sure we’re protected': Londoners over 18 get fourth vaccine
Thursday is the first day those 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a second booster [fourth dose] at COVID-19 vaccination centres in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Senior riding a scooter charged with impaired driving in Temiskaming Shores
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents that driving a motorized vehicle while impaired is illegal after a 72-year-old was arrested driving a scooter.
-
Car fire on Hwy. 11 slows traffic, police say
A car fire on Highway 11 north of Ferguson in Armour Township is slowing traffic, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are at the scene of a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Atletico Ottawa match postponed due to COVID-19
Atletico Ottawa has postponed its next match due to COVID-19, the team said Thursday.
Windsor
-
Protecting produce without plastic: How one Essex County greenhouse is going more green
Topline Farms in Leamington Ont. is doing away with plastic wrapping of its English cucumbers by spraying them.
-
Windsor fire battling blaze on Tuscarora Street
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street and Glengarry Avenue.
-
Sneak peek: Windsor firefighters pose with dogs for 2023 calendar
Firefighters took a break from saving lives to pose for the 2023 Windsor Firefighters Calendar.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver narrowly misses child before entering lake in Innisfil: SSP
A man accused of being drug-impaired and narrowly missing a child before driving into the lake in Innisfil faces charges.
-
Barrie driver accused of being intoxicated nearly hits officer directing traffic, police say
A Barrie woman accused of driving intoxicated with an open bottle of alcohol faces multiple charges after police say she nearly hit a police officer directing traffic at an Innisfil intersection.
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Mohamad Lilo's lawyer confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty in connection to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Calgary
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage, check-in service restored
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system led to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE | Winnipeg man charged after allegedly building, trafficking 3D-printed gun
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a multi-month investigation into alleged 3D gun printing that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, large hail to parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in some parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.
-
Winnipeg trucker protest cost police nearly half a million dollars: document
Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions who blocked off streets in downtown Winnipeg earlier this year cost police nearly half a million dollars.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in crash that killed toddler, injured father, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say a man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a toddler and injured her father while they were on a downtown sidewalk last summer.
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion
The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.
-
'Rapid' spread of avian flu cases prompts call from SPCA for B.C. residents to remove bird feeders
With dozens of confirmed avian flu cases among wild birds in B.C., the provincial SPCA is urging residents to temporarily remove bird feeders to stop the rapid spread of the disease.
Edmonton
-
New low-fare airline takes off with flights from Edmonton to Toronto, St. John's
The first flight of Edmonton's newest low-cost airline took off early Thursday morning.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
Man killed in ATV rollover in northern Alberta
A Fort McMurray man is dead after an ATV rollover in northern Alberta Wednesday night.