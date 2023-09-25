Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on UK flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
RCAF identifiers, otherwise known as call signs, contain four letters and two numbers. They are assigned to pilots and usually remain unchanged, but on Monday it appeared one was tweaked when a CF-18 Hornet on a flight in the United Kingdom was broadcast globally as ‘D*CK69.’
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a statement issued Monday a spokesperson for RCAF told CTV News Toronto they were “aware of an inappropriate and unapproved aircraft identifier that was transmitted electronically by one of our CF-18 Hornets currently deployed to the United Kingdom.”
The circumstances behind the change remain unclear. The RCAF said it could not provide further details as the incident remains under investigation.
A CF-18 Hornet flight in the United Kingdom broadcast the call sign 'D*CK69' on Monday in an incident under investigation by the Royal Canadian Air Force (Adsbexchange flight tracker)\
The blunder drew attention online later Monday morning after being shared to X, formerly Twitter. The post garnered more than 10,000 views in about six hours.
“In a globally publicly viewable demonstration of poor judgment and lack of situational awareness, a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot of a CF-188 Hornet seems to have set the plane's Mode-S transponder to broadcast a callsign of #DICK69, rather than their assigned callsign of BLDE11,” user Steffan Watkins wrote in the tweet.
Within its statement, the force said it expects all its members to display the “highest standard of integrity and professionalism, and to exercise good judgment at all times.”
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the identifier was still displaying on at least two flight tracking websites.
In 2022, two senior RCAF officers were handed reprimands and minor suspensions after an offensive call sign was assigned to another pilot.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
With Ford deal approved, Unifor sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Former foreign minister Marc Garneau says Canada, South Korea should form closer ties
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada should seek closer ties with South Korea, arguing the two countries could help each other gain influence in the strategically important Indo-Pacific.
Montreal
-
Three fishers dead after boat sinks off Quebec: police
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Protesters call for speedy justice for family of wife, 2 kids killed in triple homicide
Dozens of protesters, including outreach workers, family and friends, gathered outside the Longueuil courthouse Monday morning to denounce the time it's taking for a man accused of killing two children and their mother to face justice.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.
A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
-
Healthcare workers from London, Ont. and surrounding region among those taking part in Queen’s Park rally
Similar to the Greenbelt controversy, healthcare rally organizers in London are pointing to the Ford government's reversal on Greenbelt land deals that stood to greatly benefit developers — they're hoping for a similar turnaround on the issue of healthcare privatization.
Kitchener
-
New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
-
Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
Ship aground near Cornwall, Ont. waiting to be freed
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says work is underway to remove a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, but final details are still under consideration.
Windsor
-
General Motors selected as next Detroit 3 target company: Unifor
One day after thousands of workers voted to ratify a new collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company, Unifor has announced its new Detroit Three target company.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
-
Police investigate arson at new home builds in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating a suspected arson in Amherstburg that caused about $4 million in damage to two new homes.
Barrie
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A section of Highway 400 south of Barrie was closed for several hours Monday morning following a multi-vehicle fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
5 people, including 2 children, injured in Innisfil collision
Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after a collision in Innisfil on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
N.S. hospital administrative staff hold rallies across province for higher wages
Dozens of unionized health-care administrative staff rallied outside a Halifax hospital today in a push to get the province to negotiate a new contract.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
Calgary
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation
The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.'s application to modify the pipeline's route.
-
Partial settlement in class-action lawsuit approved; Stampede's admission, payout to move forward
An Alberta court justice has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving decades-long sexual abuse within The Young Canadians at the Calgary Stampede by an adult supervisor.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
-
Missing teen may be in Brandon: RCMP
RCMP say a missing teen from Portage la Prairie could be in Brandon, and are asking for the public’s help to find her.
Vancouver
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Man accused in double-murder confronted outside Chilliwack, B.C., court
A Chilliwack, B.C., senior charged in a double-murder had to be escorted out of the courthouse Monday, as family of the people he’s accused of killing confronted him.
-
Lions Gate Bridge closed due to 'windborne debris'
A piece of "windborne debris" became entangled on part of the Lions Gate Bridge Monday and forced a closure of the route, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.
-
Kenneth Courtorielle found guilty of manslaughter in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been convicted in the death of his girlfriend Billie Johnson.
-
Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.