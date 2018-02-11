

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada has won its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., clinched the top spot in the team figure skating competition after finishing third in the women's free skate

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will still compete in the final event but nobody can catch the Canadians, who are atop the standings with 63 points.

