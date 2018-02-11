Canada wins figure skating team event gold at Pyeongchang 2018
Gabrielle Daleman of Canada reacts after her performance in the ladies single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 10:31PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada has won its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., clinched the top spot in the team figure skating competition after finishing third in the women's free skate
Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will still compete in the final event but nobody can catch the Canadians, who are atop the standings with 63 points.
More to come....