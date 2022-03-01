Canada-wide warrant issued for 23-year-old Toronto man in multi-million dollar fraud investigation

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto resident accused of committing multi-million dollar mortgage fraud, police say.

In a release issued by Toronto Police Service (TPS) Tuesday, it’s alleged that a man, working with a female mortgage broker, targeted law firms in the Chinese community.

According to police, the man pretended to be a homeowner using fake identification.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Toronto resident Yuansen Fu, 23. He is wanted for one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, one count of fraud exceeding $5,000 and one count of uttering forged documents.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say Fu is known to frequent Vancouver, and is believed to be armed and dangerous. They are advising against approaching Fu, if seen, and instead say to immediately contact local police.

“Investigators are advising the public, especially those in the mortgage and legal professions, to scrutinize all identification and be vigilant in confirming the identities of individuals in real estate transactions,” the release said.