

The Canadian Press





BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian women have finished 1-2 in skicross at the Pyeongchang Winter Games with Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C., taking gold and Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., earning silver.

Switzerland's Fanny Smith captured bronze while World Cup leader Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was fourth.

The medallists had to wait several minutes for the official results to be posted as judges reviewed the race.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., who won gold four years ago in Sochi, was eliminated in the opening heat at Phoenix Park. She fell behind shortly after the start and spun out early.

It was her first competitive event since rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament during a training run in October ahead of the World Cup season.

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., was also eliminated in the first heat after a fall midway down the course. She crashed into a roller and had to be taken off on a sled.

Calgary's Brady Leman won the men's skicross race earlier this week.